Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.94. 69,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

