Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.90-20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $566.64. 100,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,172. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $574.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $540.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 405.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

