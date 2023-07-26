Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Chevron by 11.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 250,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $2,541,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

