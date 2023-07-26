Chevron Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 48,405 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 26% compared to the average volume of 38,446 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $307.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

