Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ CSSEP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,883. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment



Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Dividend History for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

