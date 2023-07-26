Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
NASDAQ CSSEP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,883. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.
