China Yuchai International Limited Declares Annual Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

China Yuchai International has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years. China Yuchai International has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,137. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

