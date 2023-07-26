Chord Energy (CHRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. On average, analysts expect Chord Energy to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.71. The stock had a trading volume of 281,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,637. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.05.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,579,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,615,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

