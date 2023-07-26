Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $53,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $10.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.68. 2,890,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,899. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.50. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

