Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $11.22 on Wednesday, hitting $206.74. 1,147,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,831. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

