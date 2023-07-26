Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

CB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $10.16 on Wednesday, hitting $205.68. 2,890,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,899. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

