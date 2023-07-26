Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.38.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

