CIBC Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$175.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by analysts at CIBC from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$167.21.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$156.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$144.71 and a twelve month high of C$175.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$156.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$159.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.