CIBC Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. CIBC's target price points to a potential downside of 7.76% from the company's previous close.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.11.

Shares of FM traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,180. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.83 and a 1-year high of C$36.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15.

First Quantum Minerals last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.5190539 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

