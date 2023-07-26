Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) & Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $95.86 million 2.28 $41.82 million $3.53 5.18 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

43.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Parke Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Parke Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 42.02% 16.42% 2.18% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About Citizens Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans. The company also offers investment accounts and certificate of deposit account registry services. In addition, it provides merchant services, which include point of sale terminal, credit and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking, as well as check reorder services. Citizens Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.