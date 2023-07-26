Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 52,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 223,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

