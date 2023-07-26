Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Community Bancorp
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Simpson Manufacturing Can Scale New Highs In 2023
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Earnings Suggest the Worst is Behind 3M, but is MMM a Buy?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Got Fried for Solid Results
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.