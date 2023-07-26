Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLVT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Clarivate Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.