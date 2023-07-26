Clean Harbors (CLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.63. 175,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,447. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $172.54. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.96.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 232.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

