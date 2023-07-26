Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $170.02 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $90.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.54. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,763.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $135,654.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,041. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

