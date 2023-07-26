CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $10.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CleanSpark traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.54. 4,206,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,274,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 1,208,087 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CleanSpark by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,477,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 831,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after buying an additional 498,502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 772.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 93.39%. On average, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.