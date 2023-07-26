Clear Secure (YOU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Clear Secure has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, analysts expect Clear Secure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Clear Secure Price Performance
Shares of YOU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. 751,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clear Secure
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.