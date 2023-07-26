ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

NASDAQ CACG traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,539. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.02. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Profile

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global stocks selected for above average long-term earnings and\u002For cash flow growth while also including ESG criteria. CACG was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by ClearBridge.

