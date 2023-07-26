ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Purchases $292,235.90 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $292,235.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,347,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,892,491.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,144 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,864.40.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,615 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $904,145.95.

On Friday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $617,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $72,199.38.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $32,283.15.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

EMO stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,394 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

