ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,144 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,864.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,338,566 shares in the company, valued at $73,314,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,161 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $292,235.90.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,615 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $904,145.95.

On Friday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $617,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $72,199.38.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.15.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE EMO opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.