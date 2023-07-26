ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,144 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $35,864.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,566 shares in the company, valued at $73,314,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,161 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $292,235.90.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,615 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $904,145.95.

On Friday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $617,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $72,199.38.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.15.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EMO opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 60,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

