ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 9,161 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $292,235.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,347,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,892,491.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,144 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,864.40.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,615 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $904,145.95.

On Friday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $617,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $72,199.38.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.15.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,394 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.