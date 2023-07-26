ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 26,288 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $945,842.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,598,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,531,660.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $415,701.20.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $260,982.60.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

CEM stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

