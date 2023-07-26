ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Buys $131,932.02 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,026 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $131,932.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,016 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,782.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,691 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $349,274.97.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,268 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $934,527.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $71,226.31.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,487,233.44.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $33.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.