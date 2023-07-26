ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 4,026 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $131,932.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,040 shares in the company, valued at $31,132,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,016 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,782.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,691 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $349,274.97.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,268 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $934,527.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $71,226.31.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CTR opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.