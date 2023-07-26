ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 9,016 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $299,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,888,612. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,026 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $131,932.02.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,691 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $349,274.97.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,268 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $934,527.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $71,226.31.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,487,233.44.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

CTR opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

