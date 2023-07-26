Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $974,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $974,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,081,954 shares in the company, valued at $129,392,083.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,572,189 shares of company stock valued at $168,783,176. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,706,000 after purchasing an additional 391,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,127 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 848,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWAN. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

