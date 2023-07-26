Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Issues Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs
In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.
About Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cleveland-Cliffs
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Earnings Suggest the Worst is Behind 3M, but is MMM a Buy?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Got Fried for Solid Results
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Should You Wait to Buy Packaging Corporation of America?
Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.