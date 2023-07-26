Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Issues Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 264,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

