Clorox (CLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY23 guidance at $4.35-4.50 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLX opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 267.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 423.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

