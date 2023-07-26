CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 20.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 260,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 66.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. 1,692,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,981. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

