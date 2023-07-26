Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $635.30. 31,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,886. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $694.20.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 917.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.