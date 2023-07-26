Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.23. 2,589,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,439,693. The company has a market cap of $269.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

