Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

