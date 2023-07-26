Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) CAO Elena Dulik Sells 1,950 Shares

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $128,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.16%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

CNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

