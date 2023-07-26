Colliers International Group (CIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.83 per share for the quarter.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.80). The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion.
Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
