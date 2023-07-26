Colliers International Group (CIGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 47.44%. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.64 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 653,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,886,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

