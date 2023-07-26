Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,216. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $42.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

