Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Comerica Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $53.82. 2,133,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,613. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 74.4% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Comerica by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Comerica by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Comerica by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

