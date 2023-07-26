Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 0.9 %

CVGI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 104,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,202. The company has a market capitalization of $351.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

CVGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.