Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

CMHF opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.18. Community Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

