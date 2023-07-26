Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, July 27th.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 21.86%. On average, analysts expect Community West Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CWBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other news, Director William R. Peeples bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $88,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 817,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,528 shares of company stock worth $126,581. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

