Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.68

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 102297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,244,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 111,413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 38.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

