Comparing Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) and Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yelp and Goodfood Market’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.19 billion 2.42 $36.35 million $0.50 83.88 Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Goodfood Market.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 3 3 2 0 1.88 Goodfood Market 2 2 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yelp and Goodfood Market, as reported by MarketBeat.

Yelp currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.16%. Goodfood Market has a consensus price target of $0.55, suggesting a potential upside of 35.80%. Given Goodfood Market’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goodfood Market is more favorable than Yelp.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and Goodfood Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 2.94% 5.49% 3.80% Goodfood Market N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yelp beats Goodfood Market on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Guest Manager, a subscription-based suite of front-of-house management tools for restaurants, nightlife and certain other venues, which include online reservations, a waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely as well as through hostless kiosks, and seating and server rotation management tools; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website and business app, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

