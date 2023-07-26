Comparing Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) and The Competition

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -208.00% -132.33% -24.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 339 1106 2318 89 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heart Test Laboratories and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 452.34%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 101.39%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -1.05 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.24 billion $98.82 million -1.22

Heart Test Laboratories’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories rivals beat Heart Test Laboratories on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

