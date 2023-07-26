Comparing LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) & DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DocGo and LifeStance Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $435.63 million 2.00 $34.58 million $0.20 42.10 LifeStance Health Group $909.04 million 3.78 -$215.56 million ($0.52) -17.52

DocGo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DocGo and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

DocGo currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.46%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $8.04, indicating a potential downside of 11.73%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Risk and Volatility

DocGo has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 4.70% 7.05% 5.15% LifeStance Health Group -20.63% -12.32% -9.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DocGo beats LifeStance Health Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; testing; vaccinations; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform, as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 33 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

