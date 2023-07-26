Comparing Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) & Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 1 13 1 3.00 Motus GI 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $56.95, indicating a potential upside of 8.68%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 542.54%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

This table compares Boston Scientific and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 6.91% 14.57% 7.94% Motus GI -2,893.79% -1,018.59% -100.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and Motus GI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $12.68 billion 5.78 $698.00 million $0.59 88.81 Motus GI $590,000.00 4.96 -$18.60 million ($5.26) -0.12

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Motus GI on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, that uses in the treatment of coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, guidewires, atherectomy, and thrombectomy systems to treat arterial and venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

