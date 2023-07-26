Comparing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) & Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) and Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.6% of Immune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Immune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $12.17 billion 6.58 $4.34 billion $36.80 19.83 Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.54 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Immune Therapeutics.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Immune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1 4 16 0 2.71 Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $868.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immune Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Immune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 33.81% 20.41% 15.79% Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -250.90%

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Immune Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis and asthma in adults and pediatrics; Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; REGEN-COV for covid-19; and Kevzara solution for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Inmazeb injection for infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer; and develops product candidates for treating patients with eye, allergic and inflammatory, cardiovascular and metabolic, infectious, and rare diseases; and cancer, pain, and hematologic conditions. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Bayer; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roche Pharmaceuticals; and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., as well as has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as with Zai Lab Limited; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority; and AstraZeneca PLC. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc. and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Winter Park, Florida.

